Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.