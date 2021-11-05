 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts