This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
