 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts