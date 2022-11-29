Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.