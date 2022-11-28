This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of thunder…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see gent…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 deg…