Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.