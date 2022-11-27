Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
