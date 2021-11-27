Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.