Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

