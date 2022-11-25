Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
