Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
