Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

