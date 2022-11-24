This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 deg…