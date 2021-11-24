 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts