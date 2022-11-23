For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 deg…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…