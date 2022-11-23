 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

