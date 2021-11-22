 Skip to main content
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

