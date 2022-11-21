 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

