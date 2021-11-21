 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

