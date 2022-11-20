 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

