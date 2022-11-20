Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.