Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

