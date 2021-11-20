This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It shou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clea…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…