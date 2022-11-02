Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar b…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. W…
This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should…
This evening in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tom…
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall aro…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should r…
For the drive home in Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in …