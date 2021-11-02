Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Mode…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll s…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecaste…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The fore…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.