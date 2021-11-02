 Skip to main content
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

