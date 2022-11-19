This evening in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bristol Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
