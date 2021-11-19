Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mostly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.