 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts