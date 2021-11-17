Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.