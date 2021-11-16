Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
