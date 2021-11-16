 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

