Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.