Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

