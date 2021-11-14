 Skip to main content
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

