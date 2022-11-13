 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

