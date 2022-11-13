For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
