Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
