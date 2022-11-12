This evening's outlook for Bristol: Rain showers early changing to a few snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
