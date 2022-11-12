 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Rain showers early changing to a few snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts