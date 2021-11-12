Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. P…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The …