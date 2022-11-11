This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
