Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.