This evening in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
