 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts