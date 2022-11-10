Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.