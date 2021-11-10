Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
