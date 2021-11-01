For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
