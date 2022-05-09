May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.