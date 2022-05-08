 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts