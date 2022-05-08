This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
