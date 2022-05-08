May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.