May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.