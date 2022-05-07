Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
