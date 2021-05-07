For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
