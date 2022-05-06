Bristol's evening forecast: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is foreca…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's …
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. W…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 m…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reac…