Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecaste…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecast…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looki…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is sho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…