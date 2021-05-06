 Skip to main content
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

