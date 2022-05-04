Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
