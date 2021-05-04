This evening's outlook for Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees t…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bristol. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecast…