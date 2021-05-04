 Skip to main content
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

