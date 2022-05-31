Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
