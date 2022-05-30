May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.