May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

