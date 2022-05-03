 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts