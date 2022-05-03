For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
