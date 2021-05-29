 Skip to main content
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy skies. Patchy drizzle possible. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

