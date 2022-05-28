May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.