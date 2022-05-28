Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. E…
For the drive home in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. R…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, wi…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temper…